  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
RECALL

Walmart, Trader Joe's, more vegetables recalled for listeria fears

(FDA)

NEW YORK --
Fears of listeria has resulted in the voluntarily recall of vegetables from more than 20 brands.

The products include Trader Joe's Kohlrabi Salad Blend, Walmart Broccoli Slaw, and Archer Farms' Brussels Sprouts.

All the products are from Mann Packing of Salinas, California.

Mann Packing says it is issuing this recall in response to a single positive result found on one of its products during random sampling by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

To date, public health officials have not reported any illnesses associated with these products.

The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada with "best if used by" dates from October 11 to October 20 listed on the front of the packaging.

Mann Packaging has set up a hotline to learn more about the recall at 1-888-470-2681.

For Full List of Recall Products, visit FDA.gov

Trader Joe's recalls one of their salad products due to a possible Listeria contamination.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodtrader joe'slisteriaproduct recallsrecallsaladwalmart
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RECALL
Dishwashers recalled due to risk of fire
Boy, 2, crushed by IKEA dresser; First death since recall
Roundys recalls chili, soup products due to possible contamination
Diono car seats recalled; may not protect kids in crash
More recall
FOOD & DRINK
$1,000 bagel sold features gold leaf flakes, Riesling jelly
Watching for hidden sugar
Where to eat and drink in Champaign-Urbana during homecoming weekend
Extra Course: Coffee shops in Champaign
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump
Police searching driver who rammed pickup truck, killing young father
Man charged in Greektown restaurant shooting
Slain boy had BB lodged in groin, skin missing from neck, nurse testifies
2 men killed, 26 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
'Somebody knows this kid': Police search for identity of child found dead on beach
More than 14,000 apply to be Chicago police officers
Man charged in East Side sexual assault
Show More
Cleveland cop accused of rape on the run after breaking ankle monitor
$1,000 bagel sold features gold leaf flakes, Riesling jelly
Body found in search for missing 3-year-old girl near Dallas
More than a dozen skimming devices found in ATMs across city
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy Halloween treats
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
More Photos