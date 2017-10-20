FOOD & DRINK

Washington Park restaurant brings home cooking to neighborhood with huge menu

EMBED </>More Videos

The neighborhood around Washington Park, on the city's South Side, has plenty of fast food joints, but few independent mom-and-pops. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The neighborhood around Washington Park, on the city's South Side, has plenty of fast food joints, but few independent mom-and-pops.

However, our Hungry Hound said a five-month-old restaurant on South State Street is bringing some new energy to the neighborhood, with a huge menu to match.

Evelyn Shelton is a proud graduate of Kendall College - the area's premier cooking school. But rather than take her newfound skills to some North Side restaurant, she wanted to bring them home, to the South Side.

Fast-forward five months since she opened on South State Street, and you can taste why the neighborhood has embraced her with open arms.

Heaping plates of roasted chicken, fried catfish and sides worthy of a Thanksgiving table, give you the impression that Evelyn's Food Love near Washington Park is all about home cooking, and that's exactly the point.

"As you can see, this neighborhood is filled with fast food restaurants and they needed some home cooking so we brought that here intentionally," said Shelton, the restaurant's owner.

Shelton's recipes range from heart-healthy burgers to decadent fried lobster tails with french fries, a creamy remoulade sauce and coleslaw. An addictive shrimp and crawfish saute contains scallions and tomatoes, and is then served over a bowl full of cheesy grits.

"All of our vegetables are fresh, we don't use canned vegetables at all," she said.

Why would you, when the black eyed peas and rice or the stuffing, topped with cranberries are this good? Mac and cheese is a winner, as are the stewed greens.

"We're not a soul food restaurant even though we prepare soul food also; that's typically done on Sundays," she said.

Desserts are plentiful here - try one of her parfaits, or the cobbler - but the biggest thing here is the level of appreciation, mostly on the part of her neighbors.

"The community has welcomed us, they support us. We have been exceptionally well-received and we are so appreciative," said Shelton.
EMBED More News Videos

In Steve's extra course, he talks about all of Evelyn's desserts, including her peach cobbler and banana pudding cake.



In Steve's extra course, he talks about all of Evelyn's desserts, including her peach cobbler and banana pudding cake.

Evelyn's Food Love
5522 S State St.
(872) 818-5557
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodrestaurant
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Extra Course: Desserts at Evelyn's Food Love
Restaurant under fire for re-serving Popeyes chicken in $15 dish
Creative candy creations from Windy City Sweets
Roundys recalls chili, soup products due to possible contamination
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Willowbrook explosion, fire under investigation
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
ATM skimmers found at 3 Loop Walgreens stores
Half million in stolen items recovered from Maywood home
Richard Spencer heckled by protesters at Univ. of Florida talk
Authorities find arsenal of weapons during child porn investigation
House fire kills mom, 5 children
Apple Michigan Avenue to open in Chicago with celebration
Show More
Lawsuit accuses diet soda makers of misleading consumers
Woman accused of hitting teacher in face with brick after she claims child choked
White Sox prospect's sister, Vegas shooting victim remembered
Man charged in beating, robbery of 70-year-old near CTA Red Line
Bush, Obama denounce Trump-era politics without saying his name
More News
Top Video
Authorities find arsenal of weapons during child porn investigation
Half million in stolen items recovered from Maywood home
Bush, Obama denounce Trump-era politics without saying his name
Richard Spencer heckled by protesters at Univ. of Florida talk
More Video