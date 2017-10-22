FOOD & DRINK

Watching for hidden sugar

Halloween is coming up and we all know that candy is full of sugar. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Halloween is coming up and we all know that candy is full of sugar. But there are many foods you're eating every day that are packed with hidden sugars you may not even realize. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's most recent figures find that Americans consume, on average, 19.5 teaspoons of added sugar every day. This rising consumption is dangerous because high blood glucose leads to obesity, diabetes and other chronic diseases. Eating refined carbs and sugar can lead to blood sugar spikes - followed by crashes. That leads to fatigue, loss of focus and concentration, and more snacking. We eat more sugar to perk up and so the roller coaster begins. Registered dietitian, Pat Baird, visited Eyewitness News to talk about ways to find the hidden sugars lurking in your diet.

Link: www.hiddensugar.com
