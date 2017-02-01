WINDY CITY LIVE

Wauconda woman featured on ABC's 'The Great American Baking Show'

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Wauconda woman was featured on Season 2 of ABC's "The Great American Baking Show." (WLS)

In December, a north suburban Wauconda woman was featured on Season 2 of ABC's "The Great American Baking Show."

On Wednesday, amateur baker Jennie Dembrowski joined WCL.

She made it all the way to the show's semi-finals, which is pretty good for an amateur baker. She is a graphic designer by day, and spends her spare time baking, which her husband Stan loves.

Sher talked about her experience, her love of baking and brought a little taste of her fabulous desserts.

To see episodes of ABC's "The Great American Baking Show," visit: http://abc.go.com/shows/the-great-american-baking-show
