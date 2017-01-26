WCL audience gets bottles of McDonald's Big Mac sauce

The Windy City LIVE audience got a big surprise Thursday from McDonald's. Everyone went home with exclusive bottles of the special Big Mac sauce.McDonald's has two new sizes of the iconic Big Mac: The Grand Mac and the Mac Jr.The Big Mac sandwich was invented in Uniontown, Pennsylvania in 1967 by a McDonald's Owner/Operator, Jim Delligatti. It was originally sold for 45 cents. Today, the Big Mac is sold in more than 100 countries.The Grand Mac and Mac Jr. are available for a limited time.