FOOD & DRINK

Wendy's plans self-ordering kiosks at 1,000 locations

FILE -- A Wendy's restaurant is seen in Essex Junction, Vt., on Wednesday, March 2, 2011. (AP)

DUBLIN, Ohio --
Wendy's says it plans to install self-ordering kiosks at about 1,000 locations by the end of the year.

Wendy's chief information officer, David Trimm, says the kiosks are intended to appeal to younger customers and reduce labor costs. And they allow customers of the fast food giant to circumvent long lines during peak dining hours while increasing kitchen production.

Kiosks are also valued by the Dublin, Ohio-based company for their ability to provide data about customers.

The Columbus Dispatch reports a typical location will get three kiosks.

Trimm estimates the company will see a return on its investment in less than two years.

Kiosks already have been installed at several central Ohio locations, where the company first tested the technology.

Customers will still be able to order at the counter for now.
Related Topics:
foodfast food restaurant
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Red Carpet Recipes for an Oscar party
Extra Course: British desserts at Pleasant House
Rockit Bar & Grill has new menu
Peapod's Next Best: Semi-Finalist Showdown
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars mix-up
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
Chicago couple steals show at Oscars
Boy, 6, remains critical after fire that killed 2 girls
4 dead, 10 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Police: Woman killed in Tri-State Tollway crash
Bears unlikely to franchise tag Alshon Jeffery again this season
Show More
George W. Bush demands answers on Trump and Russia
Father of dead Navy SEAL refused to meet Trump at ceremony
25-year-old man shot to death in Gary
$4 million in grant funding available to neighborhoods on South, West sides
Police: Man burglarized Gold Coast apartment as woman slept
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Oscar selfies, fan photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
Police dog shot last month in Gary still recovering
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
More Photos