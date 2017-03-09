Westmont Restaurant Week kicks off

WESTMONT, Ill. (WLS) --You can now dine around the world without leaving DuPage County.
Nearly two dozen restaurants are kicking off the inaugural Westmont Restaurant Week and it's a time to get a great deal on a great meal.
Gregg Pill, Westmont Restaurant Week chair, stopped by ABC 7 to tell us all about it and give us a taste of what's available.
The Westmont Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau is inviting hungry diners to check out the first ever Westmont Restaurant Week. It kicks off Thursday, March 9 through Sunday, March 19.
The inaugural event features a mix of fixed priced menu options ranging from $10-$40 (excluding beverages, tax and tip). It's a great chance to try something new or re-connect with an old favorite. Nearly two dozen restaurants are participating.
All the restaurants are listed here: westmontchamber.com.