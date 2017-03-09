RESTAURANT

Westmont Restaurant Week kicks off

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Westmont Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau is inviting hungry diners to check out the first ever Westmont Restaurant Week. (WLS)

WESTMONT, Ill. (WLS) --
You can now dine around the world without leaving DuPage County.

Nearly two dozen restaurants are kicking off the inaugural Westmont Restaurant Week and it's a time to get a great deal on a great meal.

Gregg Pill, Westmont Restaurant Week chair, stopped by ABC 7 to tell us all about it and give us a taste of what's available.

The Westmont Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau is inviting hungry diners to check out the first ever Westmont Restaurant Week. It kicks off Thursday, March 9 through Sunday, March 19.

The inaugural event features a mix of fixed priced menu options ranging from $10-$40 (excluding beverages, tax and tip). It's a great chance to try something new or re-connect with an old favorite. Nearly two dozen restaurants are participating.

All the restaurants are listed here: westmontchamber.com.
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantWestmont
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RESTAURANT
Angry customer shoves sandwich at employee, causes ruckus inside restaurant
Dad: Kids burned, threw up blood from drinking apple juice
Steakhouse staff hold fundraiser for coworker with terminal cancer
Restaurant owner saves customers from tornado, restaurant destroyed
More restaurant
FOOD & DRINK
Consumer Reports: Superfood or super hype?
Ji What a Find: Chicago's best falafels
'All pink' Starburst to be sold for limited time
On The Table program returns for fourth year
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Foxx: 'Error' under Alvarez preceded man's murder near jail
Man who returned to crime after $25M award being sentenced
Bears expected to land QB Mike Glennon, S Quintin Demps
Kankakee Co. uses meme of Obama spying on Trump to urge residents to lock doors
Recovered stolen car stolen again from police station parking lot
Man receives probation for crash that killed young couple
Mom, newborn endure violent home invasion
Show More
Gruesome crime scenes take toll on first responders, too
Defense lawyer's pants catch fire during trial in Miami
Grandfather believes killer of 2 Indiana teens will be found
Illuminated seesaws debut at Navy Pier Thursday
Police: Man confesses to hammer murder
More News
Top Video
Supt. Johnson calls for tougher gun laws in Springfield
Foxx: 'Error' under Alvarez preceded man's murder near jail
Chicago women fight for equality on 'A Day Without a Woman'
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video