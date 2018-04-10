FOOD & DRINK

Whole Foods recalls cheese for possible listeria contamination

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Whole Foods Market announced a voluntary recall of Explorateur French Triple Crme cheese from nine stories, including two in Illinois, due to possible listeria contamination.

The recall includes Explorateur French Triple Crme cheese also sold under the names Explorateur, Explorateur French Triple Crme Cheese, and Explorateur Triple Crme French Cheese. They were cut and packaged in clear plastic wrap, as well as sold in branded 8 oz. packages, the company said.

Cheese included in the recall were sold at two Illinois stores:

- 7245 Lake Street, River Forest, IL
- 760 Waukegan Road, Deerfield, IL

Products sold as Explorateur Triple Crme French Cheese at those stores have scale labels beginning with PLU code 203971. Products sold as Explorateur in 8 oz. branded packages were sold at those stores with UPC codes 339001000408 and lot codes H10, H010, H11 or H011.

All cheese affected by the recall had sell by dates from Feb. 15, 2018, through April 3, 2018.

Whole Foods said it issued the recall when was notified by a distributor of a positive test result for listeria.

Customers who purchased affected cheese can bring in a valid receipt for a full refund in stores.

Consumers with questions can contact Whole Foods at 1-844-936-8255.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodwhole foodscheeserecallproduct recallslisteriaconsumerRiver ForestDeerfield
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Woman finds dead lizard in bag of kale from Trader Joe's
Free cone day at Ben & Jerry's
Lincoln Park sports bar has it all: Darts, frozen cocktails & deep-fried Oreos
Portillo's lemon cake returns for a limited time
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Union: Half of Harvey Fire Department laid off after court orders payment to pension fund
Cubs lose to Pirates in home opener at Wrigley Field
Loyola's Sister Jean at Wrigley Field for Cubs opener
Vehicle plunges into Tinley Park pond
Aviation officer who dragged passenger from plane sues United, city
Man fatally sucker-punched at crawfish restaurant 16 months after daughter dies in crash
Teacher praised after rant about students, parents
Resort looks for people who threw carrots at alligator
Show More
National Work Zone Safety Week aims to protect drivers, construction workers
Decapitation suspect allegedly told police 'let me get my heads'
Woman, 23, accused of abusing her 76-year-old boyfriend
VIDEO: Driver slams into motorcyclist in Florida road rage crash
More News