Table manners are going out the window this weekend! It's time to get messy at the Windy City Ribfest.The festival is going on in Uptown Saturday and Sunday.John Blick of Uptown United and the owner of Austin's Texas Lightning BBQ, Dennis Haggerty and his son Austin, joined ABC7 to talk about the festival.Event: Windy City Ribfest in UptownDate: June 29 - July 1Hours: Friday - 4pm to 10pm; Saturday - Noon to 10pm; Sunday - Noon to 9pmAddress: 4800 N. Broadway St., Chicago, IL (Broadway at Lawrence)Admission/ Ticket Prices: A gate donation of $5 benefits Business Partners, The Chamber for UptownLinks: www.exploreuptown.org