FOOD & DRINK

Windy City Ribfest

EMBED </>More Videos

Table manners are going out the window this weekend! It's time to get messy at the Windy City Ribfest. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Table manners are going out the window this weekend! It's time to get messy at the Windy City Ribfest.

The festival is going on in Uptown Saturday and Sunday.

John Blick of Uptown United and the owner of Austin's Texas Lightning BBQ, Dennis Haggerty and his son Austin, joined ABC7 to talk about the festival.

Event: Windy City Ribfest in Uptown
Date: June 29 - July 1
Hours: Friday - 4pm to 10pm; Saturday - Noon to 10pm; Sunday - Noon to 9pm

Address: 4800 N. Broadway St., Chicago, IL (Broadway at Lawrence)
Admission/ Ticket Prices: A gate donation of $5 benefits Business Partners, The Chamber for Uptown
Links: www.exploreuptown.org, www.WindyCityRibfest.com, www.austinstexaslightning.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfestival
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Fresh sushi, sashimi among highlights at Tensuke Market cafe
Extra Course: Tensuke Market
Rooftop lounge Z Bar debuts off Mag Mile
McDonald's unveils 'one-of-a-kind' global restaurant
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Heat wave continues Saturday
Thousands expected in Loop to protest Trump's immigration policy
LISTEN: 911 call confirms 'Permit Patty' called police on girl selling water
Thieves emptied the bank account of America's oldest living veteran
Former driver charged in Hammond armored truck robbery
African dust could hit Chicago this weekend
Illinois Special Olympics athletes get sweet send-off
Neighbors call police on 12-year-old boy cutting grass
Show More
Some homeowners in foreclosure clusters seeing higher property taxes
Aurora man charged in Oswego hit-and-run that killed softball coach
Father Pfleger plans march on Dan Ryan Expressway amid CPD concerns
Boy, 14, shot in leg in the Loop
57 charged in West Side drug investigation
More News