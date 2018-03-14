FOOD & DRINK

'WJ Noodles' brings Chinese fare to Greektown

Photo: Andy N./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Chinese spot, offering noodles and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Greektown, called WJ Noodles, is located at 810 W. Jackson Blvd. (between Green St & Halsted St).

This newcomer--located in the former Happy Crab space--specializes in Sichuan stir-fry dishes and a variety of pan-Asian noodles soups.

If you're going the noodles route, look for offerings such as pork or vegetarian dan dan noodles with cucumber and peanuts; chicken, tofu or beef pad thai and spicy miso ramen with pork belly, egg and mushrooms.

For stir-fry dishes, expect dishes like kung pao with bell peppers and chili, mapo tofu or honey sesame sauce with broccoli. Each dish comes with a choice of chicken, beef, shrimp or tofu, along with a side of steamed rice.

Rounding things out is a selection of fruit tea drinks, fruit smoothies and milk teas with boba or herbal jelly.

WJ Noodles has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Andy N. said, "A new Chinese noodle shop just opened up on Jackson where Happy Crab used to be, and I must say that it is a nice addition to the Greektown area for noodle lovers of all ages."

Yelper Lisa H. added, "Another good restaurant for a generous lunch under $10 in West Loop! Do you know how hard that is to find? They have a great lunch special."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. WJ Noodles is open Monday-Thursday from 10:30am-9:30pm, Friday and Saturday from 10:30am-10:30pm, and Sunday from 2:30pm-9pm.
