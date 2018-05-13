FOOD & DRINK

Woman claims Oreo never paid her for coming up with winning flavor

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has more on one woman's claim that Oreo never paid her for coming up with a winning flavor.

Eyewitness News
DENVER --
A woman says she submitted an idea for a new Oreo cookie flavor contest and was excited to see it up on store shelves, but now she is upset because she never got the prize.

Taylor Young of Colorado says soon after she came up with the idea of cherry cola -flavored Oreos, Nabisco sent her a box with two cherry cola cookies and a note thanking her. Then - everything went sour.

Young says Nabisco stopped communicating with her about the half million dollar prize.

Oreo finally told her that cherry cola was already In development, so it was not her idea.

"That's not cool. But if they claimed they already had it in their back pocket, then they don't need to provide prizes to anyone," Young said.

Oreo and its parent company are not commenting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodoreocontestsmoney
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
BLVD in West Loop takes modern approach to classics
Braspberries, blueberry-stuffed raspberries, are a thing
Celebrate Taiwanese culture at 2 free events
Lincoln Park gets a new Mediterranean inspired cafe
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police investigating 2 robberies in South Loop
Man charged in South Side hit and run that killed woman picking up granddaughter from daycare
Paris attacker born in Chechnya, was on radicalism database
The unshakable bond between Bobby Portis and his mother
Waffle House shooting hero meets with Parkland survivors
Missing woman, 18, found dead in Chicago Lawn backyard
Mother of boy, 12, who died after collapsing at Northlake school speaks
Dog daycare 'selfie' going viral
Show More
Fire breaks out at IKEA in Bolingbrook
Man, 60, injured after propane tank explodes in Soldier Field parking lot
Chili's says customers may be affected by credit card breach
Ben Zobrist asks MLB for leniency on rule for shoe color
More News