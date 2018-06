Yamon Jerk Grill opens its doors in Rogers Park

A new spot to score jerk chicken and more has opened its doors in Rogers Park. The fresh arrival is called Yamon Jerk Grill , which has taken over where Fat Boys Jerk and Soul left off at 1636 Howard St.The newcomer's signature fare is chicken -- with options ranging from a whole barbecue chicken to a bucket of honey jerk wings. The menu also features dishes like jerk seafood, oxtail, goat stew, burgers, tacos and burritos.So far, Yamon Jerk Grill has a 3.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.Elvin C., who reviewed the new spot on April 22, said, "The oxtail was particularly good -- tender, but not yet mush, but easy to eat off the bone. Jerk chicken: wouldn't say it was the moistest I've ever had, but not bone dry. Acceptable I'd say."Yelper MS L. added , "The chicken had no juices whatsoever, bone dry; this is a first for me which made it less enjoyable. Everything else with the exception of that bland mushy macaroni and cheese was good ... I won't be back."The shop has not yet published its hours of operations.