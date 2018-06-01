FOOD & DRINK

Yamon Jerk Grill opens its doors in Rogers Park

Yamon Jerk Grill. | Photo: MS L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score jerk chicken and more has opened its doors in Rogers Park. The fresh arrival is called Yamon Jerk Grill, which has taken over where Fat Boys Jerk and Soul left off at 1636 Howard St.

The newcomer's signature fare is chicken -- with options ranging from a whole barbecue chicken to a bucket of honey jerk wings. The menu also features dishes like jerk seafood, oxtail, goat stew, burgers, tacos and burritos.

So far, Yamon Jerk Grill has a 3.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Elvin C., whoreviewed the new spot on April 22, said, "The oxtail was particularly good -- tender, but not yet mush, but easy to eat off the bone. Jerk chicken: wouldn't say it was the moistest I've ever had, but not bone dry. Acceptable I'd say."

Yelper MS L. added, "The chicken had no juices whatsoever, bone dry; this is a first for me which made it less enjoyable. Everything else with the exception of that bland mushy macaroni and cheese was good ... I won't be back."

The shop has not yet published its hours of operations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Jonesing for ramen? Here are 3 new spots to taste-test in Chicago
City Rock brings fresh Korean to the Loop
Extra Course: City Rock
Free donuts! National Doughnut Day deals, freebies
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trump says Singapore summit with Kim is back on
Son-in-law denied bond in beating death of 82-year-old Chicago Heights woman
Body of missing 15-year-old girl found in East Garfield Park
Police: Body found in South Branch of Chicago River
Atlantic hurricane season is officially underway
Group stole from Gold Coast store, pepper-sprayed security guard, police say
Decomposed body found in Chicago River
Couple loses custody of son after giving him marijuana to treat seizures
Show More
NFL player pays student's airport luggage fee so she doesn't miss flight
Free donuts! National Doughnut Day deals, freebies
'Hero' toddler calls 911 after mom passes out with kids at home
Police fatally shoot woman accused of stabbing therapist in her office
Police locate nonverbal man missing from South Shore
More News