DuPage County forensic pathologist testifies in Quintonio LeGrier wrongful death case

A forensic expert testified Tuesday in the defense of a Chicago police officer accused in a civil case over the shooting death of 19-year old Quintonio LeGrier. (WLS)

A forensic expert testified Tuesday in the defense of a Chicago police officer accused in a civil case over the shooting death of 19-year old Quintonio LeGrier.

Attorneys hired by the City of Chicago continued calling witnesses Tuesday.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Hilary McElligott from DuPage County testified for most of the day in the wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of Quintonio LeGrier against the City of Chicago.

LeGrier and his neighbor Bettie Jones were shot and killed by Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo in 2015.

LeGrier and his father both called 911 for help in a domestic disturbance.

The officer alleges LeGrier swung a baseball bat at him causing him to fire seven fatal shots.

"The left side injuries are consistent with Mr. LeGrier approaching Officer Rialmo with the left side swinging a baseball bat," testified Dr. Hilary McElligott.

Although she added:
"At the time of injury you can't be sure the position the extremity is in."

Under cross examination by an attorney for the LeGrier Estate, Dr. McElligott acknowledges her experience with gunshot wounds is limited in DuPage County and she had only been called as an expert once previously.

A forensic pathologist for LeGrier previously testified that LeGrier's arm wound was caused when his arm was down.

Tuesday Dr. McElligott was asked:
"You don't know the position of Quintonio Legrier's arm at the time of the shooting?

"Correct," she responded.

A retired Chicago police commander was also called to testify.

He said Antonio LeGrier, Quintonio's father, told him at the scene the officer did what he had to do and that Antonio LeGrier went willingly to the police station.

Antonio LeGrier previously testified that he never made the statement and was kept at the police station despite wanting to check on his son.

Closing arguments are expected Wednesday.
