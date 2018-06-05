Former Chicago Bears player Kirk Barton arrested for assaulting officer in Ohio

Police body cam video shows former Chicago Bears player Kirk Barton being arrested in Ohio. Courtesy of Delaware County Sheriff's Office (WLS)

DUBLIN, Ohio --
A Chicago Bears offensive lineman has been charged with felony assault of a police officer.

Charges against 33-year-old Kirk Barton were filed after his arrest outside the Bogey Bar & Grill in Dublin, Ohio.

Police say the 6-foot-6 Barton was at the bar Friday when management asked deputies to remove him because he was intoxicated and knocking people over.

The Delaware County Sheriff's office says Barton was escorted to a taxi van without incident but couldn't provide his address. Deputies and the taxi driver were trying to determine the address when Barton allegedly slammed the van's sliding door on a deputy's arm.

Barton's attorney, Sam Shamansky, said Tuesday he hadn't reviewed all the evidence and didn't know how the case will proceed. He also expressed concern for the injured deputy.

Barton also played football at Ohio State.
