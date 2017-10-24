  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Former Cleveland police officer accused of rape on the run after breaking ankle monitor

Tommie Griffin III.

CLEVELAND --
A former Cleveland police officer facing charges for the alleged physical and sexual assault of his girlfriend is on the run after police said he broke his GPS ankle monitor.

U.S. Marshals have confirmed they are actively seeking Tommie Griffin III.

Griffin was arrested and charged with rape, felonious assault and kidnapping in connection with a domestic violence attack on his 42-year-old girlfriend at their Parma home in January. Police say the man pistol-whipped his girlfriend and fired two shots next to her during the attack.

After his arrest, Griffin, who is in his early 50s, resigned from the police force. He had been on house arrest since posting bond in March.

On Saturday, police said Griffin cut off his GPS ankle monitoring bracelet and disappeared.

Authorities later seized more than 60 guns from his home, including five assault rifles and an Israeli Uzi submachine gun.

An escape warrant has been issued.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldrapesexual assaultfugitiveOhio
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Dan Ryan semi crash causes concrete to fall, closes Chinatown Feeder ramp
CPS 'do-not-hire' workers rehired at charter, contract schools
Male stole cell phones from women by force in Lakeview, Logan Square, police say
13-year-old shoots 10-year-old with crossbow, killing him, police say
DePaul University security guards to strike Tuesday
2 arrested in alleged scam seeking donations for 'baby burial'
Love for Ben: Gary community raises money for boy who lost both parents
VIDEO: Woman goes shopping with four pigs and a pug
Show More
EPA: Westmont gas station knew about leaks days before fires
Walmart, Trader Joe's, Meijer, other vegetables recalled for listeria fears
Parents: School forced girl with autism to sit at confined desk
Man charged in 1994 Lisle break-in, murder
Couple charged in death of 13-day-old baby
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy Halloween treats
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
More Photos