Former driver charged in Hammond armored truck robbery

A former armored truck driver accused of robbing a Brinks truck in northwest Indiana has been charged.

Prosecutors said Akeem Jackson, 29, of Chicago and several others stole about $600,000 on April 28. It was the biggest robbery in Hammond's history.

The robbery occurred while the driver of the armored truck was servicing an ATM outside the Chase bank located in the 4200-block of Calumet Avenue at about 7:20 a.m. when two masked men drove into the lot and fired one shot at the truck. The driver was not injured.

Jackson was previously employed by Brinks, but was fired in 2016. Prosecutors said Jackson admitted his role in the robbery to law enforcement.

