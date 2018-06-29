Former Monee Mayor Jay Farquhar pleads guilty in attack on umpire

Jay Farquhar (New Lenox Police Department)

MONEE, Ill. --
The former mayor of a Chicago suburb has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in an attack on an umpire at a youth baseball game.

The (Joliet) Herald-News reports 52-year-old Jay Farquhar was sentenced to 18 months of probation after entering the plea this week. A second charge was dropped. As part of the sentence, he's not to have contact with youth umpire Tim Nelson.

Farquhar was Monee's mayor at the time of the June 2016 attack. Nelson alleged Farquhar, a coach, punched him in the face and broke his jaw. Authorities say they argued after Nelson didn't call a strike on an opposing player. The players were 7 and 8 years old.

Farquhar's attorney had said Nelson was the aggressor. Nelson is suing Farquhar, who lost a 2017 re-election bid.
