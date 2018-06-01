CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police said a body was found in the south branch of the Chicago River Friday afternoon.
The body was found near the 2800-block of South Damen Avenue, near where the South Branch of the river enters the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal.
Friends said the body is that of 28-year-old Alberto Lopez, who fell off a boat when it hit a wake Monday evening.
Those friends said they discovered the body while doing their own search Friday afternoon, and called 911 to report the body at about 1:15 p.m.
Marine units have been searching for Lopez's body for four days.
"They were passing by so they were just looking around, passing, and they just seen something floating. So they went back, they went around, they got close, and with the wake it was starting to move the body, and they seen his face, so that's when they call the police," said Fernando Reyes, friend.
Police said no official identification has been made yet.
Juan Bucio, a 15-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department and seasoned CFD marine unit diver, was critically injured Monday during the initial search for Lopez on the river's south branch. He later died.
Bucio, a 48-year-old father of two, will be laid to rest on Monday.