Friends: Body found in south branch of Chicago River is missing boater's

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago police said a body was found in the south branch of the Chicago River Friday afternoon. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said a body was found in the south branch of the Chicago River Friday afternoon.

The body was found near the 2800-block of South Damen Avenue, near where the South Branch of the river enters the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal.

Friends said the body is that of 28-year-old Alberto Lopez, who fell off a boat when it hit a wake Monday evening.

Those friends said they discovered the body while doing their own search Friday afternoon, and called 911 to report the body at about 1:15 p.m.

Marine units have been searching for Lopez's body for four days.

"They were passing by so they were just looking around, passing, and they just seen something floating. So they went back, they went around, they got close, and with the wake it was starting to move the body, and they seen his face, so that's when they call the police," said Fernando Reyes, friend.

Police said no official identification has been made yet.

Juan Bucio, a 15-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department and seasoned CFD marine unit diver, was critically injured Monday during the initial search for Lopez on the river's south branch. He later died.

Bucio, a 48-year-old father of two, will be laid to rest on Monday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundchicago riverChicagoLower West Side
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Body of missing 15-year-old girl found in East Garfield Park
Son-in-law denied bond in beating death of 82-year-old Chicago Heights woman
With top Chicago mob boss dead, Outfit looks for new blood
Former US Attorney voices support for Blagojevich
Group stole from Gold Coast store, pepper-sprayed security guard, police say
Officer gives abused puppy forever home
Chicago Tribune report finds 500 cases of sexual abuse, rape in CPS schools over 10 years
Car stolen from Berwyn dealership found torched
Show More
Young Women's Leadership Charter School celebrates 100 percent graduation, college acceptance
Trump says summit with Kim is back on
Atlantic hurricane season is officially underway
Decomposed body found in Chicago River
More News