Fugitive wanted for murdering Dolton man with the same name arrested

CHICAGO (WLS) --A Chicago man wanted for a murder two years ago in south suburban Dolton was arrested on Thursday by the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force.
Tyrone Smith, 25, was arrested in the 1200 block of West 74th Place in the Englewood neighborhood in Chicago according to the FBI.
Smith was wanted for the shooting death of 39-year-old Tyrone D. Smith on Oct. 25, 2015, in the 14100-block of South Chicago Road in Dolton, according to the FBI. A law enforcement source said the two men are not related, despite sharing the same name.
Last month the FBI offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to Smith's arrest.