DWI

Garbage truck driver charged with drunk driving after plowing into 9 cars

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the details from Borough Park.

By Eyewitness News
BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn --
A garbage truck driver has been charged with driving while impaired after plowing into nine vehicles in Brooklyn Saturday, causing one vehicle to stack on top of another.

The driver, 40-year-old Anthony Castaldo of Brooklyn, is accused of severely damaging several cars and a front porch and knocking down trees while driving near 60th Street and 19th Avenue in Borough Park.
PHOTOS: Brooklyn garbage truck accident


Witnesses said the driver looked disoriented and tried to run, but police were right behind him.

"I come out just to see where he is," said one witness. "I said what did you do here, how did you lose control of your car, or truck. He didn't answer me. He jumped out, ran there, went all the way around on 19th Avenue to 59th Street and that's where he ran into a chain-link fence, and that's where they subdued him."

No injuries were reported.

Castaldo is also charged with reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and refusing to take a breathalyzer test. Castaldo posted bail on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Viking Sanitation released a statement Saturday saying,

"Our company has a long track record of safety and we hold ourselves to high standards, including random drug testing for drivers. It appears that this driver failed to adhere to our standards and he was immediately suspended as part of the ongoing investigation of this serious incident."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
garbagecar accidentdwiu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DWI
Cars narrowly miss woman found sleeping on roadway
Widow to DWI driver: 'They killed someone's dad'
Woman allegedly served man 11 beers before deadly crash
Police: Man unseats mayor, gets arrested for DUI hours after election
More dwi
Top Stories
Source: Woman, 81, beaten to death, put in storage bin on Far South Side
International House of Burgers: 'IHOP' becomes 'IHOb'
1 killed, 1 injured in South Chicago crash that sent car into garage
New Metra BNSF schedule goes into effect
Driver, 15, to be arraigned in deadly crash involving infant, 8 other teens
9 killed, 28 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Officer kills woman accused of trying to hit him with her car
Tony Awards marked by censored political jab from De Niro; 2 with Chicago ties among winners
Show More
Woman's body found next to makeshift coffin
Kidnappers allegedly shoved woman in trunk, led police on deadly chase
Sister of mom accused of torturing 13 kids claims woman practiced witchcraft
VIDEO: Robber snatches woman's purse, knocks her to ground in Armour Square
More News