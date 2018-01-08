  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

Gary Police Department appoints new chief

GARY, Ind. --
A 23-year veteran of the Gary Police Department has been appointed the northwestern Indiana city's new chief of the department.

Lt. Richard Allen was sworn in Monday during a ceremony at City Hall. He has served as commander of the Supportive Services Division and supervisor in auto detail and the Internal Affairs Division. He's also worked in patrol, community policing and crime scene investigations.

The appointment by Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson comes after the resignation of Larry McKinley, who will remain with the department.

Freeman-Wilson says McKinley is stepping down as he approaches his 20-year mark with the department. The Northwest Indiana Times reports that's when Indiana officers can qualify for full retirement benefits.

McKinley was appointed police chief in 2014 and stepped up efforts to combat violent crime.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
police chiefpoliceGary
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 CPD officers injured after Hummer strikes squad car, police say
2 children ejected from car, critically injured in South Side crash
Police: Concealed carry holder fatally shoots man trying to rob him
Body found in Waukegan pool behind house where fire occurred
HIV-positive ex-coach pleads guilty to sexually abusing 42 boys
DCFS investigating death of 2-month-old boy in Country Club Hills
Homeowner horrified after Airbnb renters trash house
Firefighters battle blaze at abandoned mattress factory on South Side
Show More
Trucker pulls over on highway, salutes veteran's funeral procession
Oprah's Golden Globes speech sparks presidential speculation
Bears hire Matt Nagy as new head coach
Pizza Hut is working on self-driving delivery trucks
Carpentersville's Bradie Tennell earns spot on Olympic skating team
More News
Photos
Part of Wabash Avenue closed in South Loop due to hanging ice
PHOTOS: 25 most deadly jobs in America
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals feast on Christmas trees
Man charged in sale of guns, drugs on Facebook
More Photos