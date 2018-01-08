Gary Police Department appoints new chief

A 23-year veteran of the Gary Police Department has been appointed the northwestern Indiana city's new chief of the department.Lt. Richard Allen was sworn in Monday during a ceremony at City Hall. He has served as commander of the Supportive Services Division and supervisor in auto detail and the Internal Affairs Division. He's also worked in patrol, community policing and crime scene investigations.The appointment by Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson comes after the resignation of Larry McKinley, who will remain with the department.Freeman-Wilson says McKinley is stepping down as he approaches his 20-year mark with the department. The Northwest Indiana Times reports that's when Indiana officers can qualify for full retirement benefits.McKinley was appointed police chief in 2014 and stepped up efforts to combat violent crime.