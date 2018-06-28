Police in Gary, Ind., launched a death investigation after a woman was found dead in her home after a fire early Thursday morning. Investigators have not released information about how she died, but relatives said they believe foul play was involved.Victoria Emory broke down in tears when she arrived on scene in the 3400-block of Johnson Street. She identified her aunt, 79-year-old Barbara Booth Walker, as the victim. Police have not confirmed her identity.She said her family members had heard Walker's death was more than just a tragic accident, but police would not confirm that detail either.Friends and family described Walker as a very religious woman. She recently had knee surgery and had trouble getting around. They were devastated to learn that she had died."I just can't believe it. It's just hard to believe. It's just hard to believe," Emory said. "I couldn't imagine her - I couldn't imagine her suffering like that""It's just terrible. I don't know what happened, how that happened," said Joyce Dickinson, Walker's friend.Relatives said she lived in the home with her grandson. Investigators were looking at a dark-colored Buick that was eventually towed from the scene.Police said they would not release any information until the Illinois Fire Marshal's office released its findings.The coroner for Lake County, Ind., was called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. and said Walker's cause of death is still pending.