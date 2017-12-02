Girl, 13, missing from Elk Grove Township

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Elk Grove Township.Jahaira Ozuna was last seen Thursday night at her home in unincorporated Des Plaines.Ozuna is described by police as Hispanic, approximately 4'10" and 127 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and a piercing on her right eyebrow. She may be wearing a gray jacket and red/black Jordan gym shoes and also carries a black purse with a furry ball.Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's police at 708-865-4896 or 847-635-1188.