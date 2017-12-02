Girl, 13, missing from Elk Grove Township

Jahaira Ozuna. (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Elk Grove Township.

Jahaira Ozuna was last seen Thursday night at her home in unincorporated Des Plaines.

Ozuna is described by police as Hispanic, approximately 4'10" and 127 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and a piercing on her right eyebrow. She may be wearing a gray jacket and red/black Jordan gym shoes and also carries a black purse with a furry ball.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's police at 708-865-4896 or 847-635-1188.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing girlDes Plaines
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police: 4 fled after car crashed into Chatham home
Man charged with concealing death of missing N.C. girl
Senate OKs tax bill as Trump, GOP near big legislative win
1 dead, 4 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Portland, Ore. couple reunited with wedding ring lost 46 years ago
Police: Malnourished, injured baby was kept in storage bin
New York man says iPhone 6 exploded in his hands
Community surprises Wis. police officer battling cancer with new car
Show More
Police: Man fatally struck by semi on I-55 in Bolingbrook
Waffle House customer cooks up his own meal at empty restaurant
Cook County judge who let clerk take bench forced to retire
Man stabbed, seriously injured in fight on CTA bus
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
More Photos