A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing in north suburban Gurnee.Alexandra Kobus was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black pants around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Kobus is 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's criminal investigations division at 847-549-5200.