A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Logan Square neighborhood.Chicago police said Azary Colon left her home in the 3000-block of West Armitage Avenue Friday and has not returned home.Colon is 5'2", 165 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black and gray shirt, black pants and a light blue and gray backpack.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area North Special Victim's Unit at 312-744-8266.