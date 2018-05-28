Girl, 16, missing from Lawndale

Jereka Dunn. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Lawndale neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Jereka Dunn was last seen near the 1500-block of South Central Park Avenue last Friday. Dunn is described by police as an African-American girl, 5'4" tall, 175 pounds with brown eyes and black/blonde braids. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, black leggings, black shoes and carrying a black Northface backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at (312) 747-8380.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing girlChicagoLawndale
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
8 killed in Memorial Day weekend shootings across Chicago
Chicago area marking Memorial Day with ceremonies, parades
Subtropical Storm Alberto maintains strength as it approaches Gulf Coast
Chicago Weather: Near-record heat expected on Memorial Day
Pilot injured after small plane crash in Hampshire
VIDEO: Dust devil interrupts Libertyville baseball game
Woman, 19, charged after allegedly attacking paramedics in ambulance
Flash flooding hits Md. for second time in 2 years
Show More
Muslims roast MAC Cosmetics for Ramadan-themed makeup tutorial video
Teen who lost eye overcomes as goalie for hockey team
Donda's House changing name as Kim Kardashian West clashes with charity co-founder Rhymefest
Doctor captured dancing during surgery faces lawsuits
More News