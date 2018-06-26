Girl, 16, struck in face with hammer in Gold Coast

A 16-year-old girl was hit in the face with a hammer Monday night on Chicago's North Side. Police said charges are pending against a female suspect.Officers responded around 9:15 p.m. to a report of a battery in progress in the first block of East Chicago Avenue in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood.When they arrived, officers found the teen with a cut on her forehead.Witnesses told police there was a verbal fight between the teen and a 36-year-old woman. They said the woman struck the girl in the face with a hammer.Officers saw the woman holding a hammer behind a counter at the scene. After police recovered the weapon, the woman was taken into custody.The teen received medical treatment at the scene.