Girl, 2, dies after medical care refused on religious grounds; parents convicted

Faith Tabernacle Congregation in Mechanicsburg, Pa., in 2017. The Rev. Rowland Foster, has been charged in connection with the pneumonia death of his granddaughter. (AP Photo/Michael Rubinkam)

READING, Pa. --
The parents of a 2-year-old Pennsylvania girl who died of pneumonia have been convicted of involuntary manslaughter after prosecutors said they declined to seek medical care for the child on religious grounds.

Jonathan Foster, 35, and Grace Foster, 34, also were convicted Friday in Berks County court of child endangerment in the November 2016 death of daughter Ella Grace in Upper Tulpehocken Township, The Reading Eagle reported.

The Fosters, who remain free pending sentencing in April, attributed their daughter's death to "God's will," according to a police affidavit. They told authorities that Ella began showing symptoms of a common cold two days before she died, including lethargy and a sore throat, but her breathing eventually became labored, then rapid, and she died in her father's arms.

The defendants belong to Faith Tabernacle Congregation, which instructs members to avoid doctors and pharmaceutical drugs. Medical personnel testified that the child likely would have survived had she been given treatment.

Defense attorneys declined comment but vowed to "pursue all appropriate avenues" possibly including appeals. They argued that their clients thought their daughter only had a cold. Attorney R. Davis Younts asked the jury to focus on the facts about what the parents knew, not the opinions of expert witnesses or any feelings about the Fosters' religious beliefs.

Assistant District Attorney Katie Lehman, however, said Grace Foster asked their pastor, the child's grandfather, to anoint the sick child the night before but not another daughter who also had cold symptoms, and her father left work the next morning to help care for her.

Prosecutors said they haven't decided what sentence to seek but the standard sentencing guidelines for involuntary manslaughter are nine to 16 months in prison, with a maximum allowed term of 10 years.

Jurors deliberated for more than four hours Thursday without reaching a verdict, then had to start over Friday with a new member of the panel after one juror became sick. The new panel reached a verdict after about 2 hours of deliberation.

When the verdict was announced the defendants kept their heads slightly bowed and closed their eyes. More than 80 supporters also were silent in the courtroom, but some muffled cries were heard in the hallway as they comforted one another with hugs and handshakes.

After they were charged, the Fosters gave up custody of six other children who ranged in age from 1 to 12 years old. Authorities said the children would be kept together but placed in the care of a family that would ensure that they receive proper medical care.

In December, a judge dismissed a charge against the congregation's pastor of failure to report suspected abuse.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
religionmedicalu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Students gather in Chicago, D.C. for March for Our Lives 2018 rallies
March for Our Lives: Scenes from around the country
Here is the White House response to March for Our Lives
Loyola Ramblers back for Elite Eight
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on West Side
Aurora man charged with home invasion, kidnapping in Naperville
Man charged with robbery at Red Line station in Loop
Teen critically hurt by sticking head out of moving Red Line train, hitting pole
Show More
Chicago family sues CPD after officers raid the wrong home
Streets & Sanitation trucks pay tribute to slain worker
'Chicagohenge:' What it is and how you can see it
Man, 55, fatally stabbed in River North
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos