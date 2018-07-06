A 5-year-old girl and a 51-year-old man were found dead Thursday night after a house fire on Chicago's West Side. Police are investigating their deaths as a murder-suicide.Sources said the victims were father and daughter, but investigators have not confirmed that relationship.Emergency crews responded around 9 p.m. to a report of a fire in the 1600-block of South California Avenue in the city's Douglas Park neighborhood. That's when they discovered the two bodies.Police said they are investigating the deaths as a "domestic-related murder-suicide".Illinois Fire Marshal vehicles were on the scene early Friday morning. Investigators were seen pulling bags of evidence out of the building.The cause of the fire is undetermined.