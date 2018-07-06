Girl, 5, and man, 51, found dead in possible murder-suicide in Douglas Park, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities were investigating the deaths of a man and a girl in a fire Thursday night in the Douglas Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 5-year-old girl and a 51-year-old man were found dead Thursday night after a house fire on Chicago's West Side. Police are investigating their deaths as a murder-suicide.

Sources said the victims were father and daughter, but investigators have not confirmed that relationship.

Emergency crews responded around 9 p.m. to a report of a fire in the 1600-block of South California Avenue in the city's Douglas Park neighborhood. That's when they discovered the two bodies.

Police said they are investigating the deaths as a "domestic-related murder-suicide".

Illinois Fire Marshal vehicles were on the scene early Friday morning. Investigators were seen pulling bags of evidence out of the building.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murder suicidechild deathchild killedChicagoDouglas Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 girls, ages 5, 8 and 14, missing from Albany Park
Authorities: Bartlett pair charged in bank robbery spree used stolen AK-47
Chris Brown arrested in Florida
Boy, 14, critically injured by firework in East Chicago
3 teen boys shot in Homan Square drive-by
Chicago Weather: Fast-moving storms bring sudden downpours
'All that energy running through me': Teen survives Sheridan lightning strike
Thai cave rescue: Former Navy diver dies while exiting flooded tunnels
Show More
Boy, 17, charged after police-involved shooting in South Shore
Man gets 8 years after guilty plea in Chicago Facebook Live torture, beating
Kirsten Corley, Chance the Rapper engaged
Cops, kids and community bond at Englewood baseball league's opening day
More News