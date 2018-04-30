Girl, 5, recovering after being hit by stray bullet in Albany Park

A 5-year-old girl is recovering after she was hit by a stray bullet in the Albany Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Chicago police said they are looking for the people responsible for the shooting at about 1:30 p.m. in the 4600-block of North Monticello Avenue.

Two men were apparently arguing outside the area when one begin firing shots at the other and the little girl was hit by a stray bullet, police said. She was standing in the gangway to her home when the shooting started, she was hit in the ankle and rushed to the hospital.

Neighbors know the area is changing and still could not believe it.

"I mean a 5-year-old, nobody deserves to get shot, especially a 5-year-old. But it's getting worse and worse and I've been living here for a long time and it's sad to see this neighborhood go through this stuff," said Mehdin Ravancic, who lives in the area.

The little girl's family was headed to the park when the shooting happened. Nobody else was hurt. Police are still searching for the shooter.
