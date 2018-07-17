Girl, 6, found unresponsive at Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake

A girl was found unresponsive and pulled from the water at Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake on Tuesday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A girl was found unresponsive and pulled from the water at Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake on Tuesday.

Police said the 6-year-old girl was found face down in the water at about 1 p.m. Witnesses and a Three Oaks lifeguard immediately pulled the girl from the water and began administering CPR.

Authorities said the girl was initially transported by ambulance to Huntley Centegra Hospital. She was then flown to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

Three Oaks Recreation Area, 5517 Northwest Highway, is located on Vulcan Lake and includes a public beach managed by the city of Crystal Lake.
Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this reporting.
