Girl, 7, missing from Bridgeport grocery store found

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said they have found a 7-year-old girl who went missing from a Bridgeport Mariano's grocery store at 31st and Ashland Avenue. She was found without incident.

According to investigators, the girl was seen on store surveillance video Thursday morning leaving with an unknown woman. The missing girl is the daughter of a Mariano's employee who had brought her daughter to work for the day.

She was last seen wearing a striped pants and a thin jacket.

The girl was last seen leaving the store at 8:36 a.m. with a black female who was wearing a light green jacket with a furry hood, black pants and carrying a red bag in her hand, police said. She was also carrying a phone and a clipboard.

Police are conducting a systemic search in the area for the child.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
