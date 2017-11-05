Girl, 8, missing after vehicle stolen on South Side found safe

2006 Audi A-6 - Indiana Plates WE7267. If seen call 911 immediately with location pic.twitter.com/kSHlTMBODR — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 6, 2017

ALERT: Unattended vehicle with 8 yo child was taken from 8546 S. Cottage Grove. 2006 Silver Audi w Indiana Plate: WE7267. If seen call 911. pic.twitter.com/CjS4Ke2uVK — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) November 6, 2017

An 8-year-old girl who was reported missing Sunday after the vehicle she was inside was stolen on the South Side, has been found safe and reunited with her family, Chicago police confirmed at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.The girl was in the back of a silver 2006 Audi A6 with Indiana plates when it was stolen from the 8500-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue at about 4:40 p.m. Police said two offenders got into the vehicle and drove away.The offenders dropped the girl off near her home, police said.