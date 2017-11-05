Girl, 8, missing after vehicle stolen on South Side found safe

Police were looking for a silver 2006 Audi A-6 with Indiana Plates WE7267, which was stolen with an 8-year-old girl in the back seat. The girl was later found safe. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An 8-year-old girl who was reported missing Sunday after the vehicle she was inside was stolen on the South Side, has been found safe and reunited with her family, Chicago police confirmed at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The girl was in the back of a silver 2006 Audi A6 with Indiana plates when it was stolen from the 8500-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue at about 4:40 p.m. Police said two offenders got into the vehicle and drove away.


The offenders dropped the girl off near her home, police said.
Related Topics:
missing childrenmissing girlstolen carChicagoChatham
