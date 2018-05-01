The Chicago Police Department and the feds want to send a clear message with this case. If you commit a carjacking, you could face a federal crime.Earrious Moore, 23, made his initial appearance in federal court Tuesday morning under heavy guard. Several members of his family were there.Moore faces one felony count of attempted carjacking. The punishment is more severe than a state penalty. He could face 25 years behind bars if convicted. A bond hearing was set for a later date.This charge is specifically in relation to the attempted carjacking of an 84-year-old man in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood last Thursday. Moore allegedly shot him and tried to steal his Mercedes. The victim was grazed by a bullet and is OK.The CPD pressed federal prosecutors to use the federal statute in that case because it was part of a string of events that police found to be so out of control.Last Thursday evening, over the course of two hours, Moore allegedly shot his brother, wounded two other people, carjacked four drivers and tried to pull off two more carjackings before he was cornered in the Gold Coast.One of the people he allegedly held at gunpoint was an undercover officer."We just have to send them a clear message that we won't tolerate it. But I will tell you, I am encouraged that the U.S. Attorney John Lausch took this last carjacking federally, because we need to send a stronger message to these individuals. We won't tolerate it," Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said.Chicago has seen a spike in carjackings recently, terrifying many residents.But as part of the April crime statistics, the CPD said it has made 100 percent more arrests for carjackings compared to last year.Over the weekend, police announced that five new patrol cars have been equipped with license-plate-reader technology. Officials said it will quickly identify stolen cars and apprehend offenders. A few months ago, police also created a multi-agency carjacking task force.Prosecutors did not elaborate on why they chose this case and not others.