Gold spills on Russian runway after plane door glitch

(AP)

MOSCOW --
Russian news reports say the hatch of a cargo plane carrying precious metals accidentally flew open upon takeoff - scattering at least 3 tons of gold on the runway.

An investigation is underway after the incident Thursday at the airport in the far east city of Yakutsk, according to the Tass news agency.

An An-12 plane operated by the airline Nimbus took off for Krasnoyarsk carrying 9.3 tons of gold and other precious metals, according to a statement from the state Investigative Committee quoted by Tass. Damage to a door handle caused it to fly open and spill some of the metal.

Authorities recovered 172 gold bars weighing 3.4 tons, Tass quoted Interior Ministry officials as saying.

No one was hurt in the incident. Images circulating on social media showed gold bars scattered across a runway.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
russiaplane accidentspillsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for 2 Markham children believed to be with their father, after mother shot to death
Police: Man asked 15-year-old girl for sex at North Side restaurant
Toys R Us planning to liquidate its US operations, closing 740 stores
City agrees to deal with American Airlines over O'Hare expansion
Man charged with murder for West Rogers Park stabbing
Loyola Ramblers to play first NCAA Tournament game Thursday afternoon
Man charged in fatal stabbing of Chicago-area student near William Penn University
Disturbing video allegedly shows ex-Astros prospect hitting then-GF
Show More
Firefighters burn building after explosion caused by alleged bomb-making
Judge to rule on citizenship application for Army veteran fighting deportation
SC church shooter's sister accused of bringing weapons to school
Riders get stuck on Batman roller coaster at Fiesta Texas
Camper dangles from expressway bridge in St. Petersburg, Fla.
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos