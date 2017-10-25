Grambling State University campus shooting kills 2

GRAMBLING, La. --
A student and his friend were fatally shot at a university in Louisiana after an altercation that began in a dorm room and ended in a courtyard, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooter remained at large. Authorities didn't immediately release a suspect's description or identify a possible motive for the shooting.

Lincoln Parish Sheriff's spokesman Stephen Williams said detectives joined campus police investigating the double homicide at Grambling State University after getting 911 calls starting at 12:04 a.m.

The historically black university in northern Louisiana has an enrollment of nearly 5,000 students.

"It was an altercation that started inside one of the dorm rooms and spilled out into the courtyard," Williams said. "We're interviewing witnesses."

Video from the scene of fatal Grambling State University campus shooting in Louisiana
Two victims have been identified after a fatal shooting on a college campus in Louisiana early Wednesday morning.


Grambling was open for classes several hours after the shooting. The university posted a message on Twitter that said offices would be open Wednesday with normal business hours and students were expected to attend classes as scheduled.

Grambling State media relations director Will Sutton told news outlets that one of the victims was a Grambling senior, Earl Andrews, and the other was Monquiarius Caldwell. Both were 23 and from Farmerville, Louisiana.

Andrews' aunt, Mattie Boyette, told KSLA.com that she had no idea why anyone would want to shoot him.

"He was here at Grambling, good student, good kid. He just wanted an education. He just wanted to better himself," Boyette said.

"His momma, his sister and his brother, he was the apple of their eye," she said.

Authorities did not immediately release any information about the suspected shooter.

The deadly shootings happened during the school's homecoming week. KSLA.com reports that Sutton said it was too early to say whether any homecoming events would be affected.

A Grambling State student was wounded last month in a separate shooting on the campus. Sutton told news outlets then that a student let another person into a dorm and there was a fight that ended with a student being shot in the left arm on Sept. 21.

No suspects have been named in any of the shootings.
