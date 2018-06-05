Grandmother pistol-whipped by robbers while waiting for bus in Lincoln Park

A 55-year-old grandmother was pistol-whipped by robbers while waiting at a CTA bus stop on Chicago's North Side. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 55-year-old grandmother was mugged early Monday morning while waiting at a CTA bus stop on Chicago's North Side.

The woman was waiting for the bus in the 2400-block of North Ashland Avenue around 4:50 a.m. when police said woman driving a red SUV pulled up and two males got out of the vehicle and pulled out handguns. Police said they took her purse and fled the scene.

The grandmother suffered a bump to her head and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment, police said.

No one is in custody.
