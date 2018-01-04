CHICAGO (WLS) --Some are calling for a deeper investigation into the officer who killed a young man and an innocent bystander more than two years ago.
A group of ministers, activists and elected officials made an in-person delivery to urge action against Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo.
They delivered a letter to Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office Thursday requesting a special prosecutor determine if criminal charges are warranted against Rialmo.
"We ask that the children of Bettie Jones receive a certain amount of dignity and respect," said Eric Russell, Tree of Life.
In December 2015, Officer Rialmo was among officers to respond to Quintonio LeGrier and LeGrier's father's calls. The college student was having a mental health issue.
The incident ended with LeGrier shot and killed, as well as his neighbor, Bettie Jones.
The group calling for action also wants Officer Rialmo fired after the Civilian Office of Police Accountability determined the deadly force was unjustified.
"If he still has access to a gun and a badge, he's a danger to the public," Pastor Marshall Hatch said.
"If the murderer of Quintonio LeGrier and Bettie Jones can walk the streets and still - not only be in jail - but be paid a lucrative salary as a law enforcement agent, something is seriously wrong," Pastor Ira Acree said.
"Every day that this officer is on the force, every day that he's receiving taxpayer money is an insult to the taxpayers," Commissioner Richard Boykin said.
The Chicago Police Department said that Officer Rialmo is actually suspended for another incident and they are reviewing the COPA report.
The state's attorney's office said they reviewed Officer Rialmo's actions earlier this year and found insufficient evidence for criminal charges.