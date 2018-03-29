Guardian Angels canvassing Little Village after girl, 13, sexually assaulted

CHICAGO (WLS) --The group the Guardian Angels are handing out flyers in the Little Village neighborhood Thursday after a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on Monday.
A man driving a light blue minivan grabbed the girl and forced her into the van at about 6:15 p.m. in the 2600-block of South Tripp Avenue, police said. The man then sexually assaulted her while the van was in an alley before pushing her out of the van and driving away.
Police said the suspect is likely someone from the neighborhood. Members of the Guardian Angels said they're hoping to encourage anyone with information to come forward, even if they have a reason to be fearful of the police.
"Well they can turn it over to the Guardian Angels, they can give us the information and we'll be leafletting the area with our telephone number where they can call us and we can give that information to the Chicago Police Department and hopefully apprehend the suspect," said Thomas Hunt of the Guardian Angels.
The suspect is described by police as a white man, 40-50 years old with light complexion, blue eyes, bald with a black-hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black boots. Police said the suspect's light blue minivan and tinted rear windows.
The Guardian Angels said they'll be patrolling the area throughout the morning Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area Central Bureau of Detectives at (312) 747-8380.