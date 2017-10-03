Guitarist who survived Las Vegas mass shooting changes mind about 2nd amendment

Josh Abbott Band guitarist Caleb Keeter shared his new view of 2nd Amendment rights in a post to Twitter. (@calebkeeter/Twitter | Getty Images)

A guitarist who survived yesterday's deadly shooting in Las Vegas turned to Twitter to share that he is no longer a proponent of the 2nd amendment.

Caleb Keeter of Josh Abbott Band said he supported the 2nd amendment his entire life, "Until the events of last night. I cannot express how wrong I was."


Keeter said members of his band's crew had legal firearms on their bus, but they were of no use during the tragic shooting. He was scared for his life, saying he wrote a goodbye to his parents and the love his life.


"We need gun control RIGHT. NOW," he said in his post. "My biggest regret is that I stubbornly didn't realize it until my brothers on the road and myself were threatened by it."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
las vegas mass shootingmass shootingsecond amendmentgun control
Load Comments
Top Stories
Las Vegas shooting investigation finds more weapons, but motive still unknown
Kimmel gives emotional monologue after Vegas shooting
Tom Petty, down-to-earth rock superstar, dies at 66
Las Vegas stranger took bullets so others could live
2 found dead in Skokie home
Trump heads to Puerto Rico to survey damage amid criticism
Equifax: 2.5 million more US customers potentially affected by data breach
Las Vegas shooting suspect's father was once one of FBI's Most Wanted
Show More
Infant delivered after pregnant woman fatally shot in Fernwood dies
Woman who escaped shooting shares emotional thank you
'Pet for Vets' waives adoption fees for veterans on Veterans Day
What we know about Las Vegas mass shooting gunman
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
More News
Photos
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
More Photos