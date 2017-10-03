A guitarist who survived yesterday's deadly shooting in Las Vegas turned to Twitter to share that he is no longer a proponent of the 2nd amendment.Caleb Keeter of Josh Abbott Band said he supported the 2nd amendment his entire life, "Until the events of last night. I cannot express how wrong I was."Keeter said members of his band's crew had legal firearms on their bus, but they were of no use during the tragic shooting. He was scared for his life, saying he wrote a goodbye to his parents and the love his life."We need gun control RIGHT. NOW," he said in his post. "My biggest regret is that I stubbornly didn't realize it until my brothers on the road and myself were threatened by it."