Gun held to mother's head during Oak Park attempted carjacking

A mother came face to face with a gun in an attempted carjacking in west suburban Oak Park Tuesday night.Police said two men tried to steal the woman's car as she was getting her child out of the car seat. The mother spoke with ABC 7 Eyewitness News, but did not want to reveal her identity."He was just telling me to shut up, shut up, shut up, just be quiet! Don't say a word! Don't say a word! And then he gets closer to me, I'm just in shock, and then he gets to the left side of my head and he puts the gun on my temple," she said.The woman said once she asked if she could take her child out of the car, the two would-be carjackers took off without stealing it.The woman and her child were not hurt.