Gun held to mother's head during Oak Park attempted carjacking

EMBED </>More Videos

An Oak Park mother came face to face with a gun in an attempted carjacking in west suburban Oak Park Tuesday night. (WLS)

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
A mother came face to face with a gun in an attempted carjacking in west suburban Oak Park Tuesday night.

Police said two men tried to steal the woman's car as she was getting her child out of the car seat. The mother spoke with ABC 7 Eyewitness News, but did not want to reveal her identity.

"He was just telling me to shut up, shut up, shut up, just be quiet! Don't say a word! Don't say a word! And then he gets closer to me, I'm just in shock, and then he gets to the left side of my head and he puts the gun on my temple," she said.

The woman said once she asked if she could take her child out of the car, the two would-be carjackers took off without stealing it.

The woman and her child were not hurt.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
carjackingOak Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Smash-and-grab robbers strike Schaumburg Jared
Police: Man tried to abduct boy outside Brighton Park school
Matt Lauer fired for 'inappropriate sexual behavior'
Tampa serial killings: McDonald's worker charged; finding gun was key, police say
2 teens charged in Chinatown robbery
Flu season could be bad, experts warn
Union: American Airlines glitch leaves holiday flights without pilots
Armed suspect shot by Chicago police in Washington Park
Show More
Rohingya culture center in West Ridge offers comfort amidst crisis
Breastfeeding mom at Disneyland sparks mixed reaction
Glitter is not just annoying, it could be bad for the environment
City takes next step toward O'Hare express train
More News
Top Video
Smash-and-grab robbers strike Schaumburg Jared
Luis Gutierrez may be testing waters for 2020 presidential run
Reenergizing Chicago's fight against the Outfit
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video