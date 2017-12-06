Innocent bystander grazed in Houston road rage shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporter Erica Simon describes the chaos as gunfire erupted on one of the busiest roads in Houston.

HOUSTON --
Investigators say a violent shootout on one of Houston's busiest roads left a woman and a suspect shooter injured.

Gunfire erupted after two men were involved in a crash on Westheimer and South Kirkwood just before 2:45 p.m.

Eyewitness News reporter Erica Simon was at the scene preparing for a story when the sound of gunshots filled the air.

"We look around and see a shootout in the middle of the street," Simon wrote on Twitter. "Bullets flying everywhere. I just ducked and prayed."

EYEWITNESS VIDEO: Suspect opens fire on Westheimer
EMBED More News Videos

People in nearby business captured the road rage shooting on their cell phones



Simon says a woman was injured in the crossfire as both suspects fired on one another.

An off-duty EMT rushed to help the woman, who had a bullet graze her head.

RAW VIDEO: Two men face each other with guns drawn after an accident on Westheimer
EMBED More News Videos

A shootout between two men involved in accident, ends with one man shot and an innocent bystander wounded



One of the suspected shooters was placed into an ambulance and taken to Ben Taub Hospital with a gunshot injury. The second shooting suspect is in police custody.

EMBED More News Videos

People in nearby business captured the road rage shooting on their cell phones


Related Topics:
shootingroad rageinvestigationu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
No rest in peace during wild west suburban funeral procession
Police: Baby smothered after brother climbs into crib
Woman who gave daughter, 13, knife used in teen's stabbing death pleads guilty
Police: Teen raped 16-year-old classmate in school stairwell
Police release surveillance image of Ukrainian Village sex assault suspect
Michigan City girl speaks about recovery after dog attack
Chance the Rapper surprises CPS students, announces Google's $1M donation
Mom, 4-year-old son found dead in suspected murder-suicide, police say
Show More
Study: Eating cheese every day may be good for you
Trump declares Jerusalem Israeli capital, smashing US policy
Gay man denied marriage license by Kim Davis now running against her
Body found in NC positively ID'd as missing 3-year-old girl
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
No rest in peace during wild west suburban funeral procession
Michigan City girl speaks about recovery after dog attack
Trump declares Jerusalem Israeli capital, smashing US policy
More Video