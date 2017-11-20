Gunman attempts to kidnap 2 teens waiting for school bus on South Side

EMBED </>More Videos

Police issued an alert after an attempted kidnapping of two 13-year-olds on Thursday in the 600-block of West Garfield Boulevard. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A gunman attempted to kidnap a 13-year-old boy and girl last week while they waited for a school bus on Chicago's South Side, police said. The incident occurred after the teenagers were released from school.

Police issued an alert on Sunday after the incident occurred on Thursday in the 600-block of West Garfield Boulevard.

The man showed a black semi-automatic handgun and ordered the children to "Get in the car before I shoot both of you," police said. The children ran to a nearby CTA bus and got on. The bus took the children to 1300-block of West Garfield Boulevard, where the children exited amongst other children.

Police continued to search Sunday for the man, who is described as bald and being between the ages of 35 and 40 years old. He was last seen driving away in a maroon, four-door sedan with tinted windows, a sun roof, silver cross-shaped rims. He was headed north on Loomis from Garfield Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police at 312-747-8380.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
attempted abductionChicagoEnglewood
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Charles Manson dies at 83
American hostage mom describes brutal treatment by Taliban captors
Woman carjacked while leaving driveway in Morgan Park
Trump says he should have left UCLA players in Chinese jail
Black ice leads to multiple crashes on Chicago roads
6 arrested when stolen vehicle chase leads to crash with CPD squad car
Suspect ID'd in shooting death of Pa. police officer
Driver with F-Trump sticker adds sheriff to display
Show More
CPD who shot at teens to be sentenced
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
Border Patrol agent killed in southwest Texas
Women better in tech than men, report says
Best free apps for Black Friday shopping
More News
Top Video
Chicago Red Cross head to visit Puerto Rico to help hurricane victims
Chicago plans to sue U.S. Steel over toxins spilled into Lake Michigan
Program teaches children how to protect themselves against online predators
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video