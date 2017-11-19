Gunman attempts to kidnap 2 teens waiting for school bus on West Side

A gunman attempted to kidnap a 13-year-old boy and girl last week while they waited for a school bus on Chicago's West Side, police said. The incident occurred after the teenagers were released from school.Police issued an alert on Sunday after the incident occurred on Thursday in the 600-block of West Garfield Boulevard.The man showed a black semi-automatic handgun and ordered the children to "Get in the car before I shoot both of you," police said. The children ran to a nearby CTA bus and got on. The bus took the children to 1300-block of West Garfield Boulevard, where the children exited amongst other children.Police continued to search Sunday for the man, who is described as bald and being between the ages of 35 and 40 years old. He was last seen driving away in a maroon, four-door sedan with tinted windows, a sun roof, silver cross-shaped rims. He was headed north on Loomis from Garfield Boulevard.Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police at 312-747-8380.