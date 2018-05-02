Gunman sought after 4-year-old girl shot on porch in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police are searching for the person who shot a 4-year-old girl Tuesday night as she played on the porch of her home on the city's South Side. Investigators said they believe the bullet was meant for someone else.
The little girl was outside with her parents around 7:40 p.m. when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire near West 88th and South Carpenter streets in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood, police said.
She was shot in the shoulder. Her family rushed her to Little Company of Mary Hospital and she was later transferred to Stroger Hospital, where her condition stabilized.
Police are searching for the gunman. Investigators said a person at the home has a history with the CPD and may have been the intended target.
Police said they're making progress on the case, but no arrests have been made yet.
Area South detectives are investigating. Anyone who wants to report information anonymously can do so at cpdtip.com.