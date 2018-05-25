Harvey Weinstein surrendered to authorities in New York City on Friday to face rape and criminal sex act charges.The disgraced movie mogul arrived in Lower Manhattan just before 7:30 a.m.Weinstein's attorney Ben Brafman arranged for him to surrender before a sitting grand jury took any action. The grand jury is still hearing evidence in his caseWeinstein will be booked at the precinct and then taken to court, where he will be arraigned on a criminal complaint just after 9:00 a.m.He is expected to post $1 million cash bail and be released. Prosecutors will request he wears a monitoring device and surrenders his passport.Charges are expected to be first and third-degree rape in connection with one incident, and first-degree criminal sex act in another. The criminal sex act charge stems from the 2004 incident involving Lucia Evans, who claims Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex during a casting call. The rape charge stems from an allegation by a woman who has not been publicly identified.Weinstein made a rare public appearance on Wednesday at a restaurant in Malibu, California.He has been largely out of the public eye since dozens of women, about 80 so far, came forward last fall with a range of allegations.The allegations have ranged from inappropriate comments to harassment and even rape.Weinstein's denied having nonconsensual sex.Retired NYPD Detective Robert Boyce, an ABC News analyst, said detectives found some of those accusations credible."We're about seven months into this investigation. Scores of people have been interviewed. We've traveled to Europe. We've traveled to California quite a few times. So a very complex investigation has finally come to fruition," Boyce said.The charges happening all these years later, but New York did away with the statute of limitations for adult rape cases in 2006.That makes these first criminal charges against Weinstein possible.