Hate crime suspect mistakenly released from Cook County Jail caught

EMBED </>More Videos

The search is on for a man who was accidentally released from the Cook County Jail. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
A mixup at the Cook County Jail led to the mistaken release of a man charged with threatening violence at gay bars in Chicago. The inmate was apprehended, a sheriff's spokesman said Thursday.

Authorities were searching for 31-year-old Shane Sleeper. He was released from custody Tuesday night by officials who believed the misdemeanor charges against him had been dropped. They didn't realize the charges were only dropped to facilitate the filing of felony charges of state terrorism, hate crime and harassment. He was ordered held without bail.

Sleeper was arrested in February accused of issuing the threats. In one instance, authorities say he suggested to a bar that Chicago would see a similar mass shooting to the one that occurred in 2016 at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, that killed 49 people.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentinmatescook county sheriffcook county jailChicagoLittle Village
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Microburst caused South Side roof damage, NWS says
5 shot, 1 fatally, in Homan Square drive-by
Parking lot spat escalates to racial rant; man calls woman a n*****
Iowa lawmakers pass the nation's most restrictive abortion ban
Student warns about 'Juuling' trend in eye-opening video
Chicago man with 'Pedophile's Handbook' gets 37 years
Rockies players make giant coffee run before beating Cubs
Friends: Student killed in fall from party bus window was 'special spirit'
Show More
Ninja blender blew up in CA home, family says
Cinco de Mayo & the Kentucky Derby converge with Cinco de Derby
Las Vegas Shooting: Police bodycam video released
Man charged with drug-induced homicide in Mundelein fentanyl overdose
Lightning strike may have caused Barrington Hills house fire
More News