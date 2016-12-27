HEALTH & FITNESS

$40K donation provides EpiPens for police to use in emergencies
Until 2011, Illinois did not require EpiPen auto-injectors in public places, schools or even ambulances. (WLS)

A $40,000 donation will pay for EpiPens to treat severe allergic reactions thanks to a couple whose daughter died after she suffered an undiagnosed allergic reaction.

The EpiPens will go to DuPage County law enforcement officials to use in the case of an emergency.

Annie LeGere was 13 years old when she died. Her mother, Shelley LeGere, said she's committed to spreading awareness.

Until 2011, Illinois was not required to have an EpiPen auto-injectors in public places, schools or even ambulances.

Training is already underway for DuPage County sheriff's deputies, and other law enforcement officers could start training next month.

Earlier this year, a new Illinois law passed to help save the lives of some who suffer from severe allergic reactions. Previously, the law prohibited police from administering an EpiPen on LeGere. She died before paramedics could get to her. Now, law enforcement officials can use EpiPens.

Annie Legere

