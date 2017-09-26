CHICAGO PROUD

10-year-old girl raises awareness about juvenile diabetes

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div></div>
Marissa N. Isang
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Jenna Skweres has been a Type 1 diabetic since she was 18 months old.

Now, at the age of 10, the Chicago girl is doing amazing things to give back and raise awareness about the disease.

Jenna is a youth ambassador for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and walks every year to raise money to find a cure.

Her team is called the "Jennas Dream Team" and they will be pounding the pavement at this year's walk on Oct. 1.

Inspired by Jenna's hard work, one of her friends, Oliver Wolfberg, took it upon himself to raise $800 for Jenna's team.

Overall, her team has raised $1,898 toward her walk.

This year's Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation 5K walk will be held 9:30 a.m. Oct. 1 at Montrose Harbor.

WATCH: JENNA RAISES MONEY FOR DIABETES
EMBED More News Videos

Jenna Skweres is raising money to help find a cure for juvenile diabetes.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthdiabeteschicago proudUptownChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHICAGO PROUD
Palos Park police officer honored for saving man's life
Become self-aware during National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
Culinary Care delivers meals to cancer patients
Chicago native Lena Waithe wins Emmy for "Master of None"
More chicago proud
HEALTH & FITNESS
VIDEO: Pregnancy clues on autism
Cancer survivor, his doctor to hike Mount Kilimanjaro
Durbin blasts GOP for latest Obamacare repeal bill, vote expected soon
Thousands gather for Walk to End Alzheimer's
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
FedEx driver killed in I-80 crash involving 3 semis in Joliet
Baby found in car seat on side of highway with cash
Republican leaders: Senate won't vote on Obamacare repeal
Officials: Driver dies in Chicago crash after fleeing police in Evergreen Park
Videos released of crash that killed woman, off-duty CPD officer
Teen suffers burns doing drills at football practice
Ambulance tire slashed as medics report for call
Man charged in Rogers Park murder of 17-year-old boy
Show More
Teens who crashed stolen car into pond arrested buying dry clothing
Maria washes up World War II era ordnance on beach
Man found shot to death in Woodlawn
Niles North HS students learn details of hazing allegations
2 Chicago men charged in Wheaton carjacking
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
PHOTOS: St. Louis sees protests over ex-cop's acquittal
More Photos