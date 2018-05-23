11 Illinois towns file lawsuit over opioid crisis

Eleven Illinois towns filed a lawsuit Wednesday against multiple pharmaceutical companies and three doctors for their role in the opioid epidemic.The lawsuit, filed in Cook County Circuit Court, alleges they ran a "pill mill" by making and selling a lot of pain medication.The municipalities are mostly in the Chicago area and one in central Illinois -- Melrose Park, Bellwood, Berkeley, Berwyn, Chicago Heights, Hillside, Northlake, Oak Lawn, Pekin, River Forest and Tinley Park.The claims in the suit include negligence and deceptive practices, among others.Nearly 120 Americans die daily of opioid overdoses.The lawsuit is one of several nationwide, as well as in Illinois.In December, state's attorneys from DuPage, Lake, Will, McHenry and Kane counties filed lawsuits against several major pharmaceutical companies and several doctors alleging they are to blame for the opioid crisis that has claimed hundreds of lives in recent years. The lawsuits accuse the defendants of using a deliberate and intentionally fraudulent marketing campaigns to encourage the use of opioids for long term pain management. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, opioids contributed to nearly 1,200 deaths in 2016.Also in December, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx filed the lawsuit against several opioid manufacturers. Cook County officials cited aggressive marketing of opioids that resulted in a rise in overdose and fatality rates. The county is seeking compensatory and punitive damages to cover opioid treatment programs, costs to treat overdose patients and an increase in autopsies.County data show there were about 650 opioid deaths in 2015, rising 70 percent to more than 1,090 in 2016. There have been about 850 deaths in 2017 as of the beginning of December.